BARDONIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A local great grandmother is dancing up a storm at more than 100-years-old.

She turned 106 just last month, but that isn’t making her miss a step.

When you first see Setty Cirillo on the dance floor, it’s hard to believe she’s over a century old. She was born in Rome in 1913, but came to the United States as a baby.

At least once a week, she heads to the Fred Astaire Dance Studio to cut a rug with her teacher and partner, who’s a relative baby at 25-years-old.

“I feel exuberant,” she said. “It’s a big word, but that’s what I feel.”

Her favorite dance? Any one that makes her move, she says.

Setty was a seamstress for many years, but when she asked her husband if she could go to design school he said he wouldn’t pay for it.

So, she found another way.

“She took her engagement ring, hocked it in a pawn shop, went to design school, and then when she was done she went back and she got the ring,” granddaughter Laurie Bruno said.

Bruno says the ring was later stolen, but with design school under her belt she became a fashion designer until she retired at 75.

Setty admits it always bothered her that she didn’t graduate high school, so after she retired she got her GED and then went to Jersey City State College. About a year ago, she moved in with Laurie and started going to her current dance studio.

“No one can complain about age because if Setty’s dancing, everybody’s just staying quiet,” Victor Russu from the studio said.

Her family can’t really pinpoint what her secret is to living such a long and happy life, other than doing it her way.

“She doesn’t really drink to excess, she never smoked, she always exercised,” Bruno said.

Setty says all those anti-aging gimmicks so many of us try flat out don’t work.

“You have to let it come from inside,” she said, “and that’s music.

As far as her health, Setty’s in great shape and says she doesn’t take any medication.