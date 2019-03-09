NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A driver is expected to face charges after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident that left two people hurt.

Police say the same driver also allegedly crashed into a police cruiser, injuring two officers.

A witness took video moments after the first crash Saturday afternoon, which shows a livery cab up on Ozone Park’s 94th Street. Police say two vehicles collided in the intersection at 101st Avenue, launching them onto the sidewalk.

One of them struck a tree and a wall in front of a house, amazingly missing pedestrians. Two people from the livery cab were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say as first responders neared the scene, one of the drivers bolted. He left the scene on foot, but police caught him nearby.

He was arrested in connection with not only the crash on 94th Street, but another one in the same neighborhood on nearby 97th Avenue which damaged a police vehicle.

Two officers in the cruiser were taken to the hospital. Neighbors say one of them appeared to have minor injuries, and they watched as paramedics seemed to more urgently attend to the second officer by putting a brace on him.

Police say charges against the driver are pending.