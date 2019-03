NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of pop culture’s hottest couples appears ready to tie the knot.

Former Yankee Alex Rodriguez proposed to pop music superstar and actress Jennifer Lopez, the couple announced on social media late Saturday.

J-Lo and A-Rod posted the big news on their respective Instagram accounts, boasting an impressive diamond engagement ring.

“She said yes <3,” Rodriguez wrote of his Bronx-born beau of two years.

