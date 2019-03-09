BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island police officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday night.

Suffolk County police say the officer was responding to a call at a home on Peterson Street in Brentwood around 11:15 p.m.

When the officer walked up to a dark-colored car outside the home, the driver took off and hit the officer while fleeing the scene.

Police chased after the car, but they did not catch the suspect. The car was last seen north on Route 111.

Authorities say the officer was taken to Southside Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.