



In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock introduces Mr. Phibbs and Kirby.

Bill Berloni, the director of animal behavior and training for the Humane Society of New York, joined Murdock to talk about one of his furry friends – Mr. Phibbs.

Mr. Phibbs he is a one-year-old, 70-pound, housebroken, Victorian Bulldog. He is gentle, funny, and sweet, but he is still a puppy who is still growing. He will need someone with the time and energy to raise a gregarious young pup.

Berloni added that Mr. Phibbs has done well with his training over the last three months and is very calm and friendly with people.

Kirby is a 14-year-old, nine-pound, hypoallergenic, housebroken, Shih Tzu/Poodle mix.

Kirby is sweet, loving, playful, and basically just likes to take it easy.

CBS2 has a Furry Friend update…

Simon was adopted by Ryan and Matthew! They already had a six-year-old Terrier mix named Tommy and Ryan and Matthew wanted a little brother for Tommy.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.