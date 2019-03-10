CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Aundrea Cline-Thomas, Bronx, Crime, New York, NYPD, sexual assault


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are on the hunt for a man they say tried to sexually assault a senior citizen in the Bronx.

According to authorities, the suspect broke into an 83-year-old woman’s home, assaulted her, and then robbed her on Saturday just before 1 p.m.

Investigators say a man knocked on the door of the woman’s NYCHA apartment, inside the complex on the corner of Castle Hill and Randall Avenues.

Police say an 83-year-old was the victim of an attempted sexual assault on March 9, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

When the senior answered, the suspect pushed his way inside and attacked her. Before leaving, police say the suspect stole the victim’s cell phone.

The 83-year-old was taken to an area hospital with bruises to her face.

Officers tell CBS2 the suspect in believed to be a black man around 30-years-old, but they have not released a full description of the attacker.

Anyone with information about this attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s