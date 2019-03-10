



Police are on the hunt for a man they say tried to sexually assault a senior citizen in the Bronx.

According to authorities, the suspect broke into an 83-year-old woman’s home, assaulted her, and then robbed her on Saturday just before 1 p.m.

Investigators say a man knocked on the door of the woman’s NYCHA apartment, inside the complex on the corner of Castle Hill and Randall Avenues.

When the senior answered, the suspect pushed his way inside and attacked her. Before leaving, police say the suspect stole the victim’s cell phone.

The 83-year-old was taken to an area hospital with bruises to her face.

Officers tell CBS2 the suspect in believed to be a black man around 30-years-old, but they have not released a full description of the attacker.

