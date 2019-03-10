CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The two suspects charged with the murder of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen are set to face a judge on Monday.

Christopher Ransom and Jagger Freeman will be arraigned in Queens Supreme Court for their actions which allegedly led to the friendly fire death of the veteran police officer.

Det. Simonsen was killed last month while responding to an attempted robbery at a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill. The NYPD says officers fired more than 40 shots after Ransom – a career criminal with more than 20 arrests – allegedly pointed a gun at police.

Christopher Ransom (credit: Twitter/NYPDChiefofDept)

Ransom’s gun turned out to be fake. The 19-year veteran was fatally struck in the chest. His partner that night was also wounded in the hail of gunfire.

Accused lookout in robbery that left Det. Brian Simsen dead, Jagger Freeman. (Credit: Pool)

Freeman allegedly acted as a lookout during the botched robbery.

