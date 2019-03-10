



The two suspects charged with the murder of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen are set to face a judge on Monday.

Christopher Ransom and Jagger Freeman will be arraigned in Queens Supreme Court for their actions which allegedly led to the friendly fire death of the veteran police officer.

Det. Simonsen was killed last month while responding to an attempted robbery at a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill. The NYPD says officers fired more than 40 shots after Ransom – a career criminal with more than 20 arrests – allegedly pointed a gun at police.

Ransom’s gun turned out to be fake. The 19-year veteran was fatally struck in the chest. His partner that night was also wounded in the hail of gunfire.

Freeman allegedly acted as a lookout during the botched robbery.