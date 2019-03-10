NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Spring is just days away and it’s the ultimate season for fresh produce.

Chef Brandon Fay from Pasta by Hudson joined CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Hazel Sanchez to share some fresh recipes to kick off the season.

Spring Rolls

Ingredients:

8 rice paper wrappers

1 watermelon radish, thinly sliced

1 cup blanched snow peas

1 avocado, halved and thinly sliced

4 stalks blanched asparagus, halved

1 red bell pepper, seeded and julienned

8 slices fontina cheese, cut into half-inch sticks

Lemon aioli, for serving

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper for taste

For the lemon aioli:

1 cup mayonnaise

1 lemon, zested and juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

How to make it: