NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Spring is just days away and it’s the ultimate season for fresh produce.

Chef Brandon Fay from Pasta by Hudson joined CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Hazel Sanchez to share some fresh recipes to kick off the season.

Spring Rolls

Ingredients:

  • 8 rice paper wrappers
  • 1 watermelon radish, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup blanched snow peas
  • 1 avocado, halved and thinly sliced
  • 4 stalks blanched asparagus, halved
  • 1 red bell pepper, seeded and julienned
  • 8 slices fontina cheese, cut into half-inch sticks
  • Lemon aioli, for serving
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper for taste

For the lemon aioli:

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 lemon, zested and juice
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Chef Brandon Fay’s spring rolls. (Credit: CBS2)

How to make it:

  1. Dip rice paper wrappers – one at a time – in warm water until softened and pliable. Place on a slightly greased plate, and let sit for 30 seconds before beginning to assemble.
  2. Start assembling all ingredients in the following manner: Line about four radishes down the center of the rice paper; place snow peas and avocado slices on top. Place one piece of asparagus, pepper, and fontina on either side of the snow peas and avocado. Dollop with lemon aioli and season to taste. Fold rice paper wrapper around vegetables and cut on a bias. Repeat with remaining wrappers. Serve with lemon aioli on the side.
