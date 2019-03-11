Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were seriously hurt when a car slammed into a pole and caught fire early Monday in Brooklyn.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. near Tilden Avenue and Kings Highway in East Flatbush.
The victims had to be extricated from the wreck, and the 26-year-old driver was hospitalized in critical condition.
Kings Highway is closed in both directions as police investigate.