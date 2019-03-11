



Police in New Jersey say they had to put down a bull after it attacked its owner.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, Sparta police received multiple reports of a cow approaching cars on Houses Corner Road.

While officers were in route, the animal’s owner called to say it was in fact a bull that had been acting highly aggressive lately.

MORE: Brooklyn Bull Gets Second Chance At Life After Escaping Slaughterhouse

When the owner arrived on scene, the bull started to mount her car. When she got out to coax it through a gate, the animal turned on her and threw her to the ground.

Police said the owner managed to break free, and officers shot the bull.

The owner suffered cuts and bruises and needed stitches on her head.