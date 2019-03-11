



Moviegoers in Clifton, New Jersey got quite the surprise on Saturday night.

“Captain Marvel” superhero Brie Larson showed up to a screening of the new movie.

“I heard that I was on the cups of popcorn and I wanted to see for myself,” she said. “Thank you so much for coming.”

Larson wore a “Captain Marvel” inspired tracksuit and posed for some photos with fans.