CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, Clifton, Entertainment, Local TV, New Jersey


CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Moviegoers in Clifton, New Jersey got quite the surprise on Saturday night.

“Captain Marvel” superhero Brie Larson showed up to a screening of the new movie.

(Credit: CaptainMarvel/Twitter)

“I heard that I was on the cups of popcorn and I wanted to see for myself,” she said. “Thank you so much for coming.”

MORE: ‘Captain Marvel’ Stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson Team Up For ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’

Larson wore a “Captain Marvel” inspired tracksuit and posed for some photos with fans.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s