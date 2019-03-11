



– Garbage and plastic have been found floating in the water at the Central Park Reservoir

How did it get there and who’s responsible for cleaning it up?

CBSN New York’s Hazel Sanchez took a closer look.

The Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir is a popular spot for New Yorkers and tourists alike. It’s a perfect place to take in the beauty of Central Park, Sanchez reported.

“It’s very clean. When you see some sort of debris, you notice it,” said Margo Nash.

That’s why frequent visitors like Nash are disappointed to find the normally pristine Central Park Reservoir shoreline riddled with trash.

“It’s depressing. I mean, because they do such a wonderful job of keeping it clean and it’s a pleasure to be in the park and when you start seeing that it kind of reminds you of the bad old days, when Central Park didn’t look so good,” Nash said.

Sanchez found plastic bags and bottles, tennis balls and even a jacket floating in the water.

The Central Park Conservancy and the Department of Environmental Protection have a joint responsibility to maintain the Reservoir. Sanchez has reached out to both agencies to find out what their protocol is to keep the Reservoir clean, especially if the weather gets milder and more ducks and geese are enjoying the water.