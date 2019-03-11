NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Almost 3,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee chicken and rice products are being recalled.

The Department of Agriculture says it’s because of misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products are labeled as chicken and rice, but instead contain beef ravioli.

Effected products are the microwaveable bowls produced and packaged on January 16th. More specifically:

7.5 oz. canned microwavable bowls of “Chef BOYARDEE rice with chicken & vegetables” on the label, and a package code of 210090151050045L, and ‘BEST BY’ date of Jul082020 on the bottom of the bowl. They have an establishment number “EST. 794” on the bottom as well.

Consumers are asked to throw away or return the product if they bought it.

The bowls were shipped to New York, Florida and Kentucky.

Customers with questions about the recall may contact Conagra at 1-(800) 921-7404.