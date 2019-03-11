CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A huge load of cocaine has been seized at the Port of New York/Newark, officials said.

A container filled with cocaine seized at Port of New York/Newark. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officials on Feb. 28, they found nearly 3,200 pounds of cocaine packed in a container.

It’s estimated the cocaine has a street value of $77 million.

It’s the second largest cocaine seizure at the Port of New York/Newark in almost 25 years, officials said.

“This is a significant seizure, in fact it is the largest cocaine seizure at the Port of New York/Newark since May 1994,” said Troy Miller, Director, New York Field Operations.

“Cocaine, New York’s nemesis of the 90’s, is back-indicating traffickers push to build an emerging customer base of users mixing cocaine with fentanyl,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan.

“The proliferation of illegal drugs in New York City will never be tolerated, neither by law enforcement nor by the people we serve,” said NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill. ” The NYPD and its law enforcement partners remain committed to identifying and stopping all illegal narcotics by attacking their distribution networks on every level. Through significant seizures such as this, we will continue to make every neighborhood in our nation’s safest large city even safer.”

