NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Fifteen Brooklyn public schools tried it and reportedly liked it. Now, “meatless Mondays” will be served up in lunchrooms across the city.

When it’s time for lunch and students at P.S. 130 in Kensington, Brooklyn chow down comes in all sorts of deliciousness

“Grilled cheese, baked beans, clementine, carrots,” 12-year-old Eliza Secki said.

Did you pick you up on what’s not down on these trays? Meat! It’s a meatless Monday.

“I’m a vegetarian so I think it’s really nice to have meatless Monday,” the Brooklyn student added.

“Some people say I want my chicken nuggets, but they serve that on other days,” 14-year-old Ella Rindler said.

P.S. 130 was one of the first schools to pilot the program that started last year. On Monday, Mayor de Blasio made it official.

WEB EXTRA – Mayor de Blasio announces “meatless Monday” school program:

He joined students, sampling of the vegetarian menu, taking suggestions, dipping his grilled cheese in the beans.

“She says it’s good for the environment and good for you yourself. I think we’re done here,” Mayor de Blasio declared during Monday’s announcement.

So far, schools chancellor Richard Carranza says meatless Mondays “had overwhelmingly positive feedback that we knew this was the right thing to do.”

Parents CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock spoke to said it’s a step in the right direction.

“Meatless Monday is great,” Amy Shapiro, a registered dietician said.

“When we take out the meat component we can focus more on the grains and vegetables and we put vitamins and nutrients in they might not be getting otherwise.”

She added that parents should not be concerned about a lack protein on Mondays.

“I always like to remind people don’t look at children for one meal, look at them over the course of the week.”

Starting this September, 1,800 New York City public schools will be meatless on Mondays. Four city schools have adopted a fully vegetarian menu all week long.