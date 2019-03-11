CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NJ TRANSIT bus crashed on its way into the Port Authority Bus Terminal early Monday in Manhattan.

It appears the bus was struck by an unknown object, which shattered part of the windshield. The bus then veered off the ramp and onto a divider. 

No one was injured.

“As soon as we came around the ramp, we felt the hit,” passenger Brian Kelly said. “It turns out, he hit the median and the ramp on the helix.”

Kelly added he was “sleeping in the back” and “didn’t hear anybody that said they got hurt.”

The crash is causing delays at the bus terminal for the morning commute.

