NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NJ TRANSIT bus crashed on its way into the Port Authority Bus Terminal early Monday in Manhattan.

It appears the bus was struck by an unknown object, which shattered part of the windshield. The bus then veered off the ramp and onto a divider.

No one was injured.

“As soon as we came around the ramp, we felt the hit,” passenger Brian Kelly said. “It turns out, he hit the median and the ramp on the helix.”

@NJTRANSIT our bus just hit the divider going into the Port Authority! We're dangling in the air. pic.twitter.com/QHAdYkjRPz — Ron Foo Chun (@ronfoochun) March 11, 2019

Kelly added he was “sleeping in the back” and “didn’t hear anybody that said they got hurt.”

The crash is causing delays at the bus terminal for the morning commute.