



Police have identified the man they’re searching for in the attempted rape and robbery of an 83-year-old woman in the Bronx.

Authorities say 51-year-old Gary Mallette is known to investigators and has been arrested four dozen times for crimes including robbery and assault.

Police said he knocked on the victim’s door just before 1 p.m. Saturday at the Castle Hill housing development. When the woman opened the door, he allegedly pushed his way inside, hit her multiple times and tried to rape her.

The 83-year-old fought back, and Mallette took off, but not before stealing her cellphone and jewelry, police said.

“I can’t wrap my head around it,” neighbor Laura Goodwine said. “My prayers go out to the family, they really do.”

The victim was taken to the hospital with broken ribs and other injuries to her face.

Mallette is described as black with short hair, 6 foot 1 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.