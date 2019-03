NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck early Tuesday in the Bronx, and police say the driver took off.

It happened around 5:10 a.m. at the intersection of Bruckner Boulevard and Country Club Road, next to the Bruckner Expressway.

The northbound side of Bruckner Boulevard is closed, as is Exit 7C on the northbound New England Thruway.

The victim’s name has not been released.

