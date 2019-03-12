



Police are on the prowl for a burglar who struck the same building twice in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows the man break into the bedroom of a 2-month old baby asleep in a crib.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday at an apartment building near Johnson Avenue and West 236th Street in the Riverdale section.

Police said the suspect climbed through a fire escape window that had a broken lock.

Video shows him searching the baby’s room, at one point even looking right at the camera. He apparently heard the child’s father, got spooked and took off.

Moments later, police said the suspect pried open another fire escape window in the same building, climbing into the apartment of a 28-year-old woman.

Once inside, he allegedly stole her backpack, jewelry and bicycle.

The man was last seen wearing a dark colored knit cap, dark colored coat, gray hooded sweater and backpack.

Police said the suspect did not have any contact with the victims, and no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.