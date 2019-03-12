CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:ads, deer, Local TV, Manhattan, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Yorkers may think they’ve seen everything in this city. Well, how about a deer on Fifth Avenue?

Residents in Manhattan have been talking after the city posted a deer alert poster about a block from Union Square Park.

Pigeons definitely, raccoons possibly, but deer? That’s leaving many scratching their heads.

New wildlife campaign ads oddly placed on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue. (Credit: CBS2)

Manhattan isn’t deer country however, city officials claim the white-tailed deer population is booming in the Bronx and Staten Island.

So how did this ad end up in the heart of the concrete jungle?

A parks department spokesperson says when “capacity” was reached in the Bronx and Staten Island for the ads, it was possible they’d start being placed in other boroughs, deer or no deer.

The ads campaign is part of the city’s Wildlife NYC campaign. If you’re wondering how much “dough” city officials are using to warn people in Manhattan about a “doe,” a parks department official gave CBS2 the following response:

“We only pay for the print cost of phone booth ads, which is around $30.” New Yorkers will have to decide for themselves if that’s money well spent on Fifth Avenue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s