



New Yorkers may think they’ve seen everything in this city. Well, how about a deer on Fifth Avenue?

Residents in Manhattan have been talking after the city posted a deer alert poster about a block from Union Square Park.

Pigeons definitely, raccoons possibly, but deer? That’s leaving many scratching their heads.

Manhattan isn’t deer country however, city officials claim the white-tailed deer population is booming in the Bronx and Staten Island.

So how did this ad end up in the heart of the concrete jungle?

A parks department spokesperson says when “capacity” was reached in the Bronx and Staten Island for the ads, it was possible they’d start being placed in other boroughs, deer or no deer.

The ads campaign is part of the city’s Wildlife NYC campaign. If you’re wondering how much “dough” city officials are using to warn people in Manhattan about a “doe,” a parks department official gave CBS2 the following response:

“We only pay for the print cost of phone booth ads, which is around $30.” New Yorkers will have to decide for themselves if that’s money well spent on Fifth Avenue.