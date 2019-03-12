



Governor Phil Murphy announced Tuesday he’s expanding a state program that tracks guns used to commit crimes in New Jersey on a monthly basis.

The program, called GUNStat, will also track the companies that manufacture those weapons.

Web Extra: Gov. Phil Murphy On Gun Safety

“In 2018, more than 80 percent – four out of five guns – used in the commission of a crime in New Jersey came from out of state,” Murphy said. “We cannot just name and shame those states whose lax laws allow the weapons to flow freely across state lines. We must also wake up the manufacturers.”

Murphy also signed onto a letter from the nationwide “Do Not Stand Idly By” campaign, demanding information from gun makers on their efforts to protect public safety.