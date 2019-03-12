



New Jersey seems one step closer to legalizing marijuana

Gov. Phil Murphy, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin announced an agreement Tuesday, along with Sen. Nicholas Scutari and Assemblywoman Annette Quijano.

“Legalizing adult-use marijuana is a monumental step to reducing disparities in our criminal justice system. After months of hard work and thoughtful negotiations, I’m thrilled to announce an agreement with my partners in the Legislature on the broad outlines of adult-use marijuana legislation. I believe that this legislation will establish an industry that brings fairness and economic opportunity to all of our communities, while promoting public safety by ensuring a safe product and allowing law enforcement to focus their resources on serious crimes,” Murphy said in a statement.

It’s unclear whether there are enough votes in the Democrat-controlled Legislature to pass the bill, but the agreement marks the first time leaders have laid out the details of the plan.

If the deal becomes law, New Jersey would join 10 other states and the District of Columbia with legal recreational cannabis.

The leaders say the deal would set up an expedited record expungement process for people convicted of low-level marijuana crimes. They say the proposal also would bar certain marijuana offenses from being considered in certain sectors, like education, housing and job licensing.

The measure also aims at getting cannabis industry participation for minorities and women, the leaders said.

Unlike earlier versions of the legislation that called for phasing in an escalating sales tax on marijuana, the deal calls for a $42 per ounce tax on the product.

It also lets towns collect tax revenue, as well. Municipalities with cannabis retailers could collect 3 percent tax, those with cultivators will collect 2 percent and those with wholesalers would get 1 percent.

The measure calls for a five-member regulatory commission, with the governor appointing three members. The other two would be picked on the advice of the Senate president and Assembly speaker.

Some Republicans have been skeptical about legalization. Republican state Sen. Gerald Cardinale echoed former GOP Gov. Chris Christie’s criticism of legalizing marijuana, predicting that while the state’s tax revenues will climb so too would traffic accidents.

“That blood money that he’s going to collect in taxes that is blood money. It is going to come from the blood of people who don’t use marijuana who unfortunately are involved with people who do.”

Sweeney has said he would need Murphy’s help in getting enough votes in the Senate for legalization. The Assembly is expecting a committee vote on the deal on Monday. A floor vote is possible March 25.

