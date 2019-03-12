



– Check your cupboards.

The parent company of Pillsbury has announced a recall of some of its Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose 5 lb Flour bags due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recall only covers two specific lot codes, some 12,245 cases of which were distributed nationwide. The USDA says the lots were sold at Publix & Winn-Dixie, among other retailers.

The lot codes are 8 292 and 8 293 and have a “best if used by” date of Apr. 19, 2020 and Apr. 20, 2020.

Other best if used by dates and lot codes are not covered by the recall.

Hometown Food Company – Pillsbury’s parent company – is offering replacement coupons for for the flour. For more information, call 1-800-767-4466.

For more information about Salmonella, click here.

It’s the second recall this year for flour. In January, General Mills recalled nearly 10,000 packages due to potential Salmonella contamination.