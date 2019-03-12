NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Tuesday made a grim discovery in a Queens backyard that sources say may be related to a decades-old investigation.

Investigators say the NYPD received information about possible human remains buried behind 87-72 115th Street in Richmond Hill.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers discovered the skeletal remains of an unidentified person.

Sources say the remains may be connected to an investigation that dates back upwards of 40 years.

The Medical Examiner works to determine the cause of death and identity of the remains.