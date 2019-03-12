NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men were stabbed inside a bar early Tuesday in Manhattan.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. at Dive 75 on 75th Street, between Columbus and Amsterdam, on the Upper West Side.

Police said there was some kind of dispute before the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victims.

One man was stabbed in the leg and hand, the other in the stomach and hand.

They were both taken to the hospital, where one was listed in stable condition and the other in serious.

The suspect was arrested on the scene.