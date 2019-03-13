



Police are searching for a man accused of biting off a security guard’s finger outside a bar in Queens.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday at El California Sports Bar on Roosevelt Ave. in Jackson Heights.

Police said the security guard was closing up when the man asked to come inside.

When the guard told him the bar was closed, they allegedly started arguing.

Police said the suspect bit off a portion of the victim’s left pinky finger and then ran east on Roosevelt Ave.

The security guard was taken to the hospital, where his finger was reattached.

Authorities said they’re searching for a white or Hispanic man with a medium build, dark close-cut hair and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with Japanese symbols, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.