(CBS Local)– After working for four and a half years at Facebook, Paul Ollinger decided to make the jump into the world of stand-up comedy.

It’s been an interesting road for Ollinger ever since he discovered his love for comedy while he was sinking thousands of dollars into an MBA at Darmouth College. The former Facebook employee is New York this week to headline at Carolines in Midtown.

“It was a once in a lifetime chance to work at Facebook,” said Ollinger in an interview with CBS Local. “I felt the need to go and do what I wanted to do. I’ve been doing that for the past five years. It’s been difficult and challenging. To start a new craft in your 40s and stink for several years is a little bit frustrating at times.”

Things have worked out so far for Ollinger. He has opened for comics like Bill Burr, Marc Maron and Norm McDonald and performed around the country. He believes there is something special about performing stand-up comedy in New York.

“Carolines is a legendary club, so it was a real honor that Caroline herself asked me to do the breakout artist series,” said Ollinger. “I’m excited about that. If you can make it here, why go on living. It is the center of everything.”

Ollinger’s biggest influence in comedy has been Steve Martin, who he calls the John Lennon of comedy.

Catch Ollinger performing at Carolines On Broadway Wednesday at 7:30pm EST.