



– After a little over a year in office, how is Governor Phil Murphy doing?

CBS2’s Meg Baker sat down one on one with the governor to review his report card.

It has been a whirlwind year for Murphy. He’s had to deal with the NJ TRANSIT nightmare, pushback from fellow Democrats on his top priorities, a snow storm plan gone wrong and much more.

So what does the public think? Patrick Murray, who’s with the Monmouth County Polling Institute, says Murphy’s approval rating is split down the middle at 50 percent.

“What we’ve seen over the last year is a movement for people who initially said ‘I’ll take a wait and see attitude’ moving into more negative space,” Murray said. “There’s a sense he hasn’t tackled issues that are at the top of minds of the middle class in New Jersey – property taxes, the cost of living in the state.”

Political expert Jeanette Hoffman says some think Murphy is too liberal for New Jersey, which is why he may be facing roadblocks by his own Democratic party.

“Democrats in the legislature as well as their Republicans colleagues, they really don’t want to raise the income tax on millionaires as the Governor Murphy wants to in this year’s budget because it’s bad fiscal policy,” Hoffman said. “New Jersey is already one of the most expensive states to live, work and raise a family.”

Republican leaders applaud Murphy for his efforts in trying to fix NJ TRANSIT, but say most of his policies are too expensive – like free community college.

“They’ve seen their taxes go up. They’ve seen threats of more taxes on the horizon. There’s been nothing done to truly constrain spending in a meaningful way,” said State Senator Tom Kean, Jr.

Baker sat down with the governor to ask him questions.

“I’ve been talking to pollsters and different experts and they say the public gives you a C+, B- on your policies thus far,” Baker said. “They support some of your polices like the $15 minimum wage, marijuana, and paid family leave. But those aren’t the things that keep them up at night. Taxes and their commute keep them up at night. What are you doing to relieve some of that,” Baker said.

“We’re not a cheap place to live in or do business in,” Murphy said. “That’s why the homestead rebate matters. That’s why funding public education from the state matters, ’cause that’s less of a burden locally. That’s why shared services, cutting costs out of the system.”

“In terms of NJ TRANSIT, you know commuters are still feeling it out there. Last week, there was a snow storm, 50 plus trains were cancelled. What do you say to them?” Baker asked.

“I would say to folks ‘Help is on the way.’ It’s in fact making a difference,” Murphy said. “We need huge federal investment in a new tunnel.”

“Now I know you’ve said that you wanted to meet with the president on this topic. Have you set up a meeting with him?” Baker asked.

“We’ve not but, but we’re in process. I saw him a couple of weeks ago, we had a perfectly good conversation about it. But I’ve got toe get in the mode of ‘Where is the action?'” Murphy said.

Murphy says he and top lawmakers have come to a deal on legalizing marijuana, which is one of his top campaign promises. Murphy says that could be a reality in 2020, bringing in billions of dollars in economic opportunity.

“Given it’s an election year for the Assembly, do you think you have the votes? Will they vote on such a controversial issue?” Baker asked.

“We will see. I’m optimistic,’ he said.

The vote on legalizing recreational marijuana could come as soon as the week after next. As for Murphy’s other policies, he has just under three years left in his term to prove if they work.