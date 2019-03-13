CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man with ties to organized crime was shot dead in an upscale neighborhood on Staten Island Wednesday night, sources tell CBS2.

Crime scene tape laid across street where Francesco Cali, 53, was shot dead. (credit: CBS2)

Sources tell CBS2 53-year-old Francesco Cali was shot multiple times outside his home at 25 Hilltop Terrace in the exclusive Todt Hill section shortly after 9:15 p.m.

Cali was rushed to Staten Island University North Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances preceding the shooting weren’t immediately known, but police say they’re looking for a blue pickup truck that fled the scene.

