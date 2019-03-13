NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man with ties to organized crime was shot dead in an upscale neighborhood on Staten Island Wednesday night, sources tell CBS2.

Sources tell CBS2 53-year-old Francesco Cali was shot multiple times outside his home at 25 Hilltop Terrace in the exclusive Todt Hill section shortly after 9:15 p.m.

Cali was rushed to Staten Island University North Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances preceding the shooting weren’t immediately known, but police say they’re looking for a blue pickup truck that fled the scene.

