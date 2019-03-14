CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fight at a subway station in Brooklyn ended in a stabbing Thursday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:50 p.m. at Smith Street and Ninth Street F/G station.

According to police, a group was fighting when a man in his 40s stepped in and tried to break it up. He was stabbed in the arm.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for the suspect.

Subway service was briefly disrupted while the police investigation was underway.

