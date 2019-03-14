



– There were no grand prize winners in last night’s Powerball lottery drawing.

The jackpot has grown to $495 million.

There were two winning tickets sold in New York City.

Both tickets were bought at the Stop and Shop on Richmond Avenue on Staten Island.

Last night’s winning numbers were 18, 36, 45, 47, 69 and Powerball 14.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Saturday night.