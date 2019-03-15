NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Jets have made a huge splash in free agency by signing Le’Veon Bell, C.J. Mosley, and Jamison Crowder – but wait, there’s more!

On Friday, New York announced the signings of receiver Josh Bellamy and kicker Chandler Catanzaro as they continue to round out their much improved roster.

Bellamy, a seven-year veteran who spent the last five seasons with the Bears, will add depth to quarterback Sam Darnold’s growing list of receiving targets.

The 29-year-old caught 14 passes for 117 yards in 2018. The career backup reached a career-high with 376 receiving yards the year before and has missed only one game since 2015.

Catanzaro is coming back to New York after spending last season with Carolina and Tampa Bay.

Jets re-signed their former K Chandler Catanzaro. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2019

The veteran kicker immediately steps into the gap left by departure of Pro Bowler Jason Myers. Catanzaro was 25 for 30 on field goal tries for the Jets in 2017. He appeared in only 13 games in 2018, making 16 of his 20 field goal attempts.

The 28-year-old will have some big shoes to fill as Myers posted a career year for the Jets last season, connecting on 33 field goals – six of those from more than 50 yards. Myers left for Seattle on Wednesday.