



The NYPD has stepped up security at mosques across the city in wake of the mass shootings in New Zealand

“The people of New Zealand are in the hearts and minds of New York City tonight as heartbreaking reports continue out of Christchurch. Our love and prayers are with all impacted by the horrific attack at these mosques,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted early Friday morning.

The NYPD Muslim Officers Society also shared its sympathy on social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and #Christchurch #NZ There are no words to describe the horrific #TerroristAttack,” it tweeted in part.

Three people are in custody, one charged with murder, following the attacks that left at least 49 people dead and dozens more injured.

