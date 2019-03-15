



A slashing was caught on camera inside a Party City store in the Bronx.

It happened around 1 p.m. Thursday at the store on Hutchinson River Parkway in the Throggs Neck section.

Police said one man slashed a 24-year-old employee in the face, head and arm, while three other men stood lookout. Investigators believe it was a targeted attack.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition to be treated for significant cuts.

Police said they’re searching for a black man, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with neon green writing on the front and neon green skull on the back, plus blue jeans and dark colored sneakers.

