NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is hunting for a gunman who shot someone at a subway station in Queens.

It happened at 75th Avenue off Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills at around 11:50 a.m.

The victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital in serious condition.

The shooting caused temporary service changes on the F line.

For service to/from 75 Av, consider using nearby Q60 bus service on Queens Blvd. Find your nearest bus stop here: https://t.co/rG4YnMg3OQ — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 15, 2019

