



– A student is under arrest after police responded to a report of student with a gun at a school in Queens.

Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside was placed on lockdown after police received the report.

We received information that there was a kid with a gun in school at Cardozo. We put the school in a soft lockdown (which is now being lifted). The kid who allegedly possessed the gun was NOT at school at the time of the lockdown. We are still investigating the allegation. https://t.co/H9WGJOt4xT — NYPD 111th Precinct (@NYPD111Pct) March 15, 2019

According to the NYPD, the suspect who allegedly had the gun was not at school at the time.

Union officials said the student was found with a BB gun.

There is no metal detector at the school.