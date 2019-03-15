Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A student is under arrest after police responded to a report of student with a gun at a school in Queens.
Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside was placed on lockdown after police received the report.
According to the NYPD, the suspect who allegedly had the gun was not at school at the time.
Union officials said the student was found with a BB gun.
There is no metal detector at the school.