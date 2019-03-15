



Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We’ve rounded up three events around New York City this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from a trivia night to a comedy show.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Big Questions Little Answers: Trivia at Caveat

Head to Caveat on Friday night for a combination of pub trivia and interactive storytelling — plus physical challenges and treasure hunts — all in an attempt to uncover the details of a surprisingly true tale. Go solo and join a team or bring your own mates.

When: Friday, March 15, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.

Admission: $0-$5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Taste of Magic at Dock’s

Or, enjoy a magic show over a three-course meal at Dock’s. Guests will indulge in dishes like clam chowder, pan-roasted Mediterranean sea bass, chocolate pudding and more while the illusionist plays tricks on their minds.

When: Friday, March 15, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Dock’s, 633 Third Ave.

Admission: $75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Character Flawed at Dangerfield’s Comedy Club

Last but not least, catch a stand-up showcase at Dangerfield’s Comedy Club on Saturday night. The night’s lineup includes Bob DiBuono from Comedy Central, Aaron Berg from Gotham Live, Joe Materese from Letterman and more funny people.

When: Saturday, March 16, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Dangerfield’s Comedy Club, 1st Avenue and 61st Street

Admission: $18

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets