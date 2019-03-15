



Police are hoping newly released surveillance video helps track down the person who stabbed a livery driver to death in the Bronx.

Ganiou Gandonou, 27, was found with stab wounds to his neck and torso shortly after 9 p.m. on March 2 inside a black Toyota Camry on the Hutchinson River Parkway East.

He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gandonou was driving for Uber at the time. The company said it is assisting police with their investigation.

Surveillance video shows a man fleeing the scene, heading west on Bartow Ave. and then walking north on Co-Cop City Boulevard. He’s described as 20 to 30 years old with a slim build and limp.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.