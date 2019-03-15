CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are hoping newly released surveillance video helps track down the person who stabbed a livery driver to death in the Bronx.

Ganiou Gandonou, 27, was found with stab wounds to his neck and torso shortly after 9 p.m. on March 2 inside a black Toyota Camry on the Hutchinson River Parkway East.

He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

(Credit: NYPD)

Gandonou was driving for Uber at the time. The company said it is assisting police with their investigation.

Surveillance video shows a man fleeing the scene, heading west on Bartow Ave. and then walking north on Co-Cop City Boulevard. He’s described as 20 to 30 years old with a slim build and limp.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

