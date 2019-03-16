Thousands Gather For Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade In NYCSince St. Patrick's Day is a religious holiday, the day fittingly started at the Manhattan cathedral that shares its name.

NYPD: Man, 24, Arrested In Connection To Death Of Gambino Crime Boss 'Franky Boy' CaliNYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea says that Anthony Comello, 24, was taken into police custody in New Jersey early Saturday.

FDNY Veteran Saved From Cardiac Arrest By Defibrillator He Lobbied For Months EarlierA longtime member of the FDNY may have been saved simply by asking that his building be equipped with a defibrillator.

Highly-Anticipated Hudson Yards Development Officially Opens To The PublicThe most expensive private real estate project in U.S. history features more than 100 stores, restaurants and luxury condos.

New Jersey Teen Triumphs Over Homelessness, Gets Accepted Into 17 CollegesAfter moving from Trinidad at just seven years old and becoming a citizen, Dylan and his family went through countless heartaches.

Court Rules Gun-Maker Remington Can Be Sued Over Sandy Hook ShootingGun control advocates touted the ruling as providing a possible roadmap for victims of other mass shootings to circumvent a long-criticized federal law that shields gun manufacturers from liability in most cases when their products are used in crimes.

End In Sight For Red Light Camera Confusion On Long IslandIn Nassau County, a law was recently passed to end confusion for drivers facing tickets and hefty fines, but its roll out is overdue.

Technology Playing Key Role In Murder Investigation Of Reputed Gambino Crime Boss ‘Franky Boy’ CaliInvestigators are poring over every lead in their investigation into the shooting death of a reputed Gambino mob boss.

New Details Revealed In Shooting Death Of ‘Franky Boy’ Cali, Reputed Gambino Crime BossIt's considered to be one of the biggest mob hits in decades. A reputed Gambino boss was gunned down in front his home on Staten Island on Wednesday night.

Brooklyn Man Beaten Unconscious, Robbed In Brutal Attack In Clinton HillSurveillance video shows one of the suspects punching the victim, knocking him to the ground, before the other attackers swarm the victim and take his belongings.