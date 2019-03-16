Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was another beautiful day across the area – despite being 20+ degrees colder than yesterday for many spots! Clear skies will continue through the night and it will be cold…low temps in the 20s & 30s overnight. Bundle up if you’re heading out!
Tomorrow will be a splendid St. Patrick’s Day with plentiful sunshine and lighter breezes. Things will be on the chilly side with temps in the mid 40s, but at least we won’t have any precip to diminish the cheer!
Monday will be another chilly day with more clouds, and we’ll watch a weak storm system pass south of the area. Some flurries are possible well south of NYC, but this does not look to be a concern for the area. Have a great night!