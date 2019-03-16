



— Police on Saturday released new video showing a group of men wanted for a stabbing in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the four suspects entered the Sea Side Deli on Coney Island and followed two men toward the back of the store late Monday evening.

One of the suspects then stabbed a 19-year-old man in the back, according to police.

The victim, who’s believed to be an unintended target, was treated at the hospital and released.

The suspects drove off in a black, four-door Nissan Maxima.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.