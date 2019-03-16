SILVER SPRING, Md. (CBSNewYork/AP) – The Food and Drug Administration is making it harder for teenagers to buy flavored e-cigarettes and other products that may be addictive.

New guidelines issued earlier this week restrict the sale of most flavored tobacco products, e-cigs, or vaping devices at convenience stores, gas stations, and pharmacies.

Now they will only be sold in stores that check ID at the door or have a separate, age-restricted area for those products.

“One of our most important public health efforts is to continue standing up a framework to make sure we can put e-cigarettes through an appropriate series of regulatory gates, and aggressively confront youth use of these products to make sure children don’t become addicted to nicotine,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement.

Packages that appeal to children, like juice boxes or candy, are being banned.

E-cigarette makers will also need FDA approval to sell their products starting in 2021.

