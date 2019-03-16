



Police are questioning person of interest in connection with the murder of reputed mob boss Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali.

Sources tell CBS2 that the individual is in police custody and is being questioning him about the fatal shooting of Cali, who was ambushed outside his Staten Island home Wednesday night.

Watch: NYPD News Conference On Killing Of Francesco Cali

Cali, a member of the Gambino crime family’s “ruling council,” was outside of his car in his driveway when the gunfire began.

The incident apparently began when a blue pickup truck backed up and hit Cali’s SUV, which was parked. The crash may have been a setup, according to investigators.

Cali then came out of the house and spoke with the driver of the pickup. About a minute after the conversation started, the gunman opened fire.

