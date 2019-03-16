NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The St. Patrick’s Day parade is set to kick off in Midtown Saturday morning.

Thousands are lining Fifth Avenue – many decked out in green and shamrocks – for the annual event.

Since St. Patrick’s Day is a religious holiday, the day fittingly started at the Manhattan cathedral that shares its name.

WEB EXTRA – See all the sights and sounds from Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day mass:

Cardinal Dolan presided over mass as worshipers, first responders, and local leaders all packed into St. Patrick’s Cathedral for the ceremony.

The mass is followed by the 258th annual parade, beginning at 11 a.m.

It starts at 44th Street with participants marching up Fifth Avenue, all the way to 79th Street, and ending at the Irish-American Historical Society.

This year’s parade is dedicated to the cause of supporting immigration. Grand marshal Brian O’Dwyer is an activist and immigration attorney who will be marching with some of his clients during the celebration.

With thousands expected at and near the parade route, city officials is preparing for a busy day on public transportation:

Metro North will be adding 18 extra trains to and from Grand Central Station.

LIRR will add 38 extra trains to and from Penn Station.

Some entrances and exits will be closed at Manhattan subway stations along the parade route.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., Fifth Avenue and some side streets will be closed from East 42nd Street to East 86th Street until 5 p.m.

The MTA is also reminding customers that alcoholic beverages are banned and will be confiscated if seen by the NYPD.