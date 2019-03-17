



A Long Island man is accused of attacking his parents and then starting a fire Saturday in Cedarhurst.

Nassau County police said around 1:10 a.m., Brian Alejo got into an argument with his parents at his home on Oakland Avenue. The 21-year-old allegedly stabbed his father with a sharp object and punched his mother before fleeing the scene.

Police said the father suffered multiple stab wounds, and both parents were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Alejo then went to a home on First Street and hid in the garage for several hours, police said. He allegedly started a fire, which spread to a neighboring house.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

Late Saturday night, Alejo turned himself in to police. While he was under arrest, he allegedly tried to escape and had to be restrained by several officers.

He was charged with several counts, including attempted murder, assault and arson.