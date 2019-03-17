



— Elected officials took to the streets on Sunday to condemn anti-Semitism.

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney joined a coalition of community and religious leaders at a rally, gathering at Asphalt Green’s Upper East Side campus, which was the target of hateful vandalism last week.

The incident was part of a spike in hate crimes in the city over the past few months. Congresswoman Maloney said hate has no place in our city or our country.

“This hate can’t be tolerated. Even our sacred places of worship are no longer safe. The basic right of freedom of religion is the bedrock of a pre-society and we must all rise together to end all bigotry and intolerance once and for all,” Maloney said.

According to NYPD data, anti-Semitic crimes are up 40 percent so far this year.