



There were no grand prize winners in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot continues to climb.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 30, 34, 39, 53, 71. Powerball: 11.

Lottery officials say one $1 million ticket was sold in New Jersey.

Now, the prize for Wednesday’s drawing is up to an estimated $550 million. The cash option would be approximately $335 million.