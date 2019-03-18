



A major subway hub in Queens closed overnight for a multi-million dollar renovation project that’s expected to last nearly a year.

The Astoria Boulevard station will be closed for nine months, forcing riders who take the N and W trains to find alternate routes.

Heads up Astoria. Beginning March 17, Astoria Blvd station will close temporarily while we rebuild the station and begin installing elevators. Trains will bypass the station in both directions until December 2019. Learn more about the work: https://t.co/9hXLKpkGNi pic.twitter.com/6OWwFOkp4M — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 13, 2019

In addition to the subway, the station connects commuters to the M60 bus service to LaGuardia Airport and the Q19 local bus service.

Now, customers will have to use the Ditmars Boulevard or 30th Avenue stations.

On the weekends for the next three months, the N and W lines will not run north of Queensboro Plaza. On those weekends, the MTA will provide shuttle buses.

As for traffic on the roads, the construction will mainly impact 31st Street and Hoyt Avenue.

“It’s a real bummer that it’s not getting to operate for a whole nine months. Even being able to cross over was real convenient,” Astoria resident Meghan Burnham said.

“It’s going to be tough. It really changes the game for me, waking up a little bit earlier. Now, I have to walk to the next station,” a man added.

The MTA says the more than 100-year-old station is in desperate need of repairs.

The project includes rebuilding the mezzanine and walkways. Four new elevators will be installed, along with other accessibility improvements, and there will be new staircases, benches and lighting.

The construction is expected to last until December. For more information, click here.