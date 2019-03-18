



A blind man completed the New York City Half Marathon with the help of his guide dogs Sunday.

Thomas Panek made history and became the first blind runner to finish the race when he crossed the finish line in less than 2.5 hours.

The lifelong runner lost his eyesight more than 25 years ago.

He now serves as president for the nonprofit Guiding Eyes of the Blind and hopes to inspire others with disabilities.