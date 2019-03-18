



— Little League practices are about to get underway.

But in one Long Island community there is continued frustration about persistent flooded fields and dangerous fencing in need of a fix, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday.

Many school children in Central Islip can’t wait until spring because it means it’s youth baseball season, but coaches and parents are crying foul.

After two years, Central Islip town facilities on Eastview Drive remain in dire need of repair, including ground that is often waterlogged. Holes in the fences, an issue CBS2 reported on back in October 2018, prompted pledges from town leaders that the contractor would be held liable.

Central Islip Little League president Joseph Hennie confirmed he had a meeting with the town.

“Late October or early November (we met) about what they were going to do about the problems with the field and since that day nothing has been done,” he said.

Hennie said his league serves 175 boys and girls. The property includes seven fields for baseball, softball and T-ball. But league officials fear it’s too dangerous to play with broken gates, falling fence piping and flooded fields.

“We’re trying really hard to create some positive change across Central Islip,” Little League coach Leigh-Ann Barde Romain said. “Keeping our kids safe, interested in sports, and active, and the number one place we all keep coming back to is how our fields are falling apart.”

The community was set to meet this week with officials to address the nearby $10 million state grant for Carleton Avenue and the 100-acre former campus of NYIT across the street.

Residents want to continue to pressure the town to fix the adjacent Little League ball fields before scheduled practices begin this weekend.

CBS2’s request for an on-camera interview was denied. The town supervisor said she inherited the problems and that her administration is doing its best to address issues prior to the official start of the season on April 1.

