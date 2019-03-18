



A 66-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle Sunday on Long Island.

Nassau County police said David Schlichting, of Great Neck, was riding east on the Long Island Expressway south service road between exits 33 and 34 when he was hit by a minivan near Great Neck High School in Lake Success.

Schlichting, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown off his bike.

He was taken to the hospital with severe head trauma but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the minivan did not stay on the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.